 Trending Video: Did Adams Oshiomole just admit APC rigged Osun Election? | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » » » Trending Video: Did Adams Oshiomole just admit APC rigged Osun Election?

8:20 AM 0 , ,
A+ A-


The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),Adams Oshiomhole currently is trending on social media over a 'blunder' he made during a press conference on Friday.


 Oshiomhole made the gaffe while commenting on the Osun governorship rerun election which was won by Gboyega Oyetola, his party’s candidate.

“I think that for democracy to flourish, only people who can accept the pain of rigging…..”, he said. However, regaining consciousness, the outspoken APC chairman rebuffed the phrase ‘pain of rigging’ and said “I think that for democracy to flourish, only people who can accept the pain of rigging, sorry of defeat should participate in an election.”

WATCH VIDEO BELOW...

Below are some reactions from Nigerians on social media




















Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top