The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),Adams Oshiomhole currently is trending on social media over a 'blunder' he made during a press conference on Friday.
Oshiomhole made the gaffe while commenting on the Osun governorship rerun election which was won by Gboyega Oyetola, his party’s candidate.
“I think that for democracy to flourish, only people who can accept the pain of rigging…..”, he said. However, regaining consciousness, the outspoken APC chairman rebuffed the phrase ‘pain of rigging’ and said “I think that for democracy to flourish, only people who can accept the pain of rigging, sorry of defeat should participate in an election.”
WATCH VIDEO BELOW...
Below are some reactions from Nigerians on social media
“Only people who can accept the pain of rigging - er, sorry defeat - should participate in an election.” - Adams Oshiomole, APC Chairman.— Ose Anenih (@Papadonkee) September 29, 2018
I remember how ashamed I was when Sherrif emerged as the PDP National Chairman. This is even worse. https://t.co/pHGdAfNuv7
Quote of the year 2018"only people who can afford the pain of rigging should partake in elections" Adams Oshiomole.— Adewunmi A. Olabode (@ade_buddy) September 29, 2018
Fayose’s charm is working on Chris Ngige 🤣🤣🤣🤣#APCMegaRally pic.twitter.com/Bm81idFu5w— OLÓRÍ OKO (@Adebayoraph) July 10, 2018
Adams Oshiomole has confirmed what we already know, the fact that Osun was rigged ,he said "Only people who can afford the pain of rigging should partake in elections”— You're on ur own (@Hardeola1232) September 29, 2018
.he later said sorry pain of defeat..
😂 😂 😁 😁 ☺ ☺ I can't laugh pic.twitter.com/R8rpHAna9m
In all of these, the most painful part for me has to be when you look back and realise this is same Adams Oshiomole that fought for the Nigeria Labour Congress, you begin to wonder if he was corrupted by power or if this was his plan all along and only used NLC to get there😔😢😢— South East Boss Lady (@SEastBossLady) September 29, 2018
This Adams Oshiomole's revelation is proof that Nigeria is a failed system, a failed democracy, with the most retarded leaders.— Oladipupo Oriire (@Orire_) September 29, 2018
There is no future for Nigeria , hence my advice to youth
-WORK HARD
-LEVERAGE ON OPPORTUNITIES
-GET A VISA
-LEAVE THIS FOOLISH COUNTRY pic.twitter.com/4SBAX5BAJd
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Superstar Influencer (@LadiSpeaks) September 29, 2018
So Adams Oshiomole knew for a fact they rigged self in Osun state pic.twitter.com/Xb617fZbqh
I thought this man called Adams Oshiomole was a Knowledgeable man? A lot of we Nigerians have been misled. How can you come on National TV rather, an International TV News to say "Only people who can accept the pain of rigging". This is what we bargained for. It's our fault https://t.co/eLWw88I2ZY— JaySantosPablo (@jsp_official_) September 29, 2018
