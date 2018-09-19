Toyin Saraki, wife of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has demanded the immediate release of two abducted health workers held hostage by Boko Haram insurgents since March.

She made the demand in her reaction to the killing of a midwife working with the International Committee of the Red Cross, Saifura Hissaini Ahmed Khorsa by the insurgents recently.





Toyin described the murder of Khorsa as a tragedy for Nigeria and for the global community of midwives.





“We mourn her deeply. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, in particular her two children, and her International Red Cross colleagues,” Mrs. Saraki told reporters.





“I now call on all efforts to be made to secure the immediate release and rescue of Hauwa Mohammed Liman and Alice Loksha.





“Health workers should never be a target; their abduction is an act of unimaginable cruelty.





“Liman and Loksha are still captives, and both the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the ICRC have called for their release.





“This is a tragic reminder of the threat to life and liberty faced by midwives, nurses and health-care workers who selflessly work for the health and well-being of others.





“I stand in solidarity with them and will continue to advocate for their safety in carrying out their life-saving work,” Mrs. Saraki said.