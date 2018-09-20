Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, has received the endorsement of Comrade Ayodele Adewale, a known protégé of APC national leader, Bola Tinubu.





This is as Governor Akinwunmi Ambode appears to be getting isolated by the day as the APC primary election approaches.





The Mandate Movement, a group loyal to Tinubu; 57 chairmen of local government and council development areas; party chieftains, PSP operators among others, had declared Sanwo-Olu as their candidate.





In 2008 at the age of 33 years, Adewale became the Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin local government with the backing of the Jagaban.





On Wednesday, the politician, who leads The Consolidation Group of Amuwo-Odofin, announced that he and his supporters would back Sanwo-Olu to emerge as governor in 2019.





Amuwo Odofin LGA, under the Badagry division, is divided into Oriade and Amuwo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) with 7 wards each.





Addressing party members, he said the news of Sanwo-Olu’s entry into the gubernatorial race was “fully received with joy by members of TCG”





“We are fully in support of it and ready to participate with members of his campaign team in order to give first-hand insights on the event and the character of the aspirant.”





Meanwhile, party elders under the aegis of the Governors Advisory Council, GAC, are to meet again on Saturday.





The council had earlier received briefings from the three contestants going into the primary-Ambode, Sanwo-Olu (MD, LSDPC) and Dr Femi Hamzat (former commissioner for works).





The 22-man GAC is made up of the governor and leaders of the party across the three senatorial districts of the state.





They include APC chairman, Tunde Balogun, Dr. Olorunfemi Bashorun, Senator Anthony Adefuye, Prof. Tunde Samuel, Chief Adeyemi Ikuforiji, Alhaji Tajudeen Olusi, Cardinal James Odumbaku, Chief Lanre Rasak, Dr. Yomi Finnih, among others.