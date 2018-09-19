The Mandate Movement, a group within the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is rooting for emergence of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the next governor, has reportedly reached out to another aspirant, Dr Femi Hamzat.

The Mandate Movement is loyal to APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, who has allegedly endorsed Babajide Sanwo-Olu to succeed Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.





As information on Tinubu’s support for Sanwo-Olu gained momentum, a source had said that, the “Jagaban has the right to support anybody”.





The aspirant is the Managing Director of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation, LSDPC, while Hamzat was Commissioner for Works under the Governor Babatunde Fashola’s administration.





Already, Sanwo-Olu, who officialy announced his intention to unseat Ambode, has the backing of chairmen of the 57 councils in Lagos.





Similarly, a good number of top APC chieftains attended his declaration last Sunday.





As the primary election draws near, it was gathered that Tinubu’s loyalist have started wooing Hamzat to step down for their candidate.





Hamzat is from the Lagos East like Ambode and some people in the senatorial district have kicked against Samwo-Olu’s candidature, saying he’s not from the zone.





To placate them, the Mandate Movement is said to have offered Hamzat the deputy governorship slot and nomination of some commisioners.





Aside Tinubu’s support for Sanwo-Olu, the religion factor may also work against Hamzat, a Muslim.





Tinubu and Fashola, both Muslims, were in office for two terms of eight years each.





Ahead of the 2015 election, power brokers and stakeholders decided to back a Christian to address the clamour by the community.





And if Ambode won’t return just after four years of a Christian holding the position, Tinubu’s support for a Muslim may backfire and lead to protest votes in 2019.