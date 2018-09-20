The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Thursday admonished his Lagos State counterpart, Akinwunmi Ambode to resist the practice of “godfatherism” in his state.





Wike, a governor on the Platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said this while reacting to the alleged rift between Ambode and a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.





Following a reported relationship breakdown with Ambode, Tinubu was said to have anointed one Babajide Sanwoolu as the next governor of Lagos State.





Recall that the Vice Chairman of the APC in Lagos East Senatorial District, Asipa Kaoli Olusanya, has stated that National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu instructed them to work towards the emergence of Sanwonolu as the next governor of the state.





However, Wike while speaking during an interview with The Osasu Show at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday said Ambode should negate godfatherism and promote the interest of his state.





Wike said, “If it is correct that the godfather is against Ambode, I will tell him (Ambode) to resist it.





“I will tell him to promote the interest of his state. Godfatherism is not good. It negates development.”





Wike also declared that godfatherism has no place in Rivers State.





“No more godfather politics in Rivers State. We are not in Lagos State. Rivers State will not accept godfatherism. My concern is to do well for Rivers State.





“For the over three years that we have managed Rivers State, nobody of good conscience will say that we have not done well. We are not threatened because in Rivers State, PDP is a dominant party”, he said.