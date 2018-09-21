The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, has declared that the Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, was not in any way embattled over the contention for the governorship ticket of the party in the state.





Following a reported relationship breakdown between Ambode and a National Leader of APC, Bola Tinubu, the latter was said to have anointed one Babajide Sanwoolu as the next governor of Lagos State.





Just recently, the Vice Chairman of the APC in Lagos East Senatorial District, Asipa Kaoli Olusanya, stated that Tinubu instructed the 57 Local Council Chairmen in the state to work towards the emergence of Sanwonolu as the next governor of the state.





However, Oshiomhole dismissed the claims of rift between Ambode.





Speaking during a meeting the party’s governors, Oshiomhole insisted that the Lagos State chapter of the party was in sound health, irrespective of the discontents against the governor, Vanguard reports.





According to Oshiomhole, “Now, the attempt to say an embattled governor…there is no APC governor that is embattled and because we are democratic, the best way to measure democracy is the presence of more than one person showing interest in an office.





“That does not make any other person embattled. But, of course, the media can create this impression that there is an earthquake in Lagos; there is no earthquake.





“At every level, I have seen people claiming that in one or two offices there was no opposition. In every other office, we have more than one candidate expressing interest. Those people who are currently occupying those positions are not by reasons of those new expressions of interests, embattled.





“Three, to say that you have never seen Lagos state governor in our meetings is to the extent that your lens is blurred. My records and minutes of our meetings will show the participation of the Lagos state governor in all the meetings in which he has been invited.





“I think our party in Lagos is at peace.”