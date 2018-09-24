Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, on Sunday said the final result of the Osun State governorship election was the beginning of the funeral rites of Bola Tinubu, a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC.





The former Minister said Tinubu, alongside the outgoing governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola’s political reign will be defeated entirely at the rerun on Thursday, September 27.





Fani-Kayode wrote on his Twitter page: “The result of the Osun State election is the beginning of the political funeral rites of: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Rauf Aregbesola and the APC.





“The final burial will be on Thursday 27th September 2018 when the @OfficialPDPNig’s Demola Adeleke reclaims his stolen mandate.”





Meanwhile, INEC announced that the rerun of the Osun governorship election, which it earlier declared “inconclusive”, will now hold on Thursday, September 27, 2018.





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Ademola Adeleke led with a total votes of 254, 698 while Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, however polled a total of 254,345 to come second in the keenly contested election.