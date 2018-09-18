Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala has described the rumours making the rounds accusing Governor Abiola Ajimobi of having plans to impose a particular aspirant on the delegates as unfounded and the handiwork of mischief makers from opposition political parties who are hell bent on disintegrating the peaceful and Progressive relationship between him and the governor.Otunba Alao-Akala made this clarification while addressing delegates from the four local governments areas of Oyo federal constituency during his familiarisation tour to formally intimate party faithfuls in the area of his Gubernatorial intentions and to seek their Support during the primary elections coming up next week Tuesday.I can categorically tell you without mincing words that Governor Ajimobi has no such plans.I have met with him severally both as a former Governor and as an aspirant in this election and we have discussed and fashioned out ways of ensuring a peaceful process during the Primaries.They all want me to join their different political parties but I have told them I am not interested, I enjoy a robust working relationship with Gov. Ajimobi who accords me all the respect I deserve as a former Governor of the state and which I still enjoy as an aspirant so what will make me abandon a glass house and for a dungeon, he queried.Ajimobi is a fine gentleman with an enviable track record and also a true democrat who lives by his words.Those maligning him are afraid of the future and what it holds for them.Their plan is to distabilse us in APC but we are wiser than them and their antics.We are waxing stronger by the day and I can assure you that by the time I emerge as the flag bearer of the APC next week, virtually all of them will abandon their wrecked opposition ship and move to our great Party he declared.While calling on the delegates to consider three criteria in making the final decision that will seal their fate for the next four years.Otunba Alao-Akala said experience, motive and antecedents of those jostling to occupy the number one seat in the state should be critically considered before choosing from amongst them all.According to Alao-Akala, these criteria are his selling points which place him far and above other candidates in the contest.“I posses all the above stated qualities and I make bold to say that none of my co-contestants can match me in any.I have been on that seat as a governor hence the experience to hit the ground running upon assumption in office is there, I have antecedents I can point at as my achievement right from when I was a local government chairman to Deputy Governor then to an elected Governor which places me far and above others and I have a clear cut motive for vying for this position which is the continuous progress of Oyo state.