Prophet T.B. Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, has penned a touching tribute to those who died in the infamous building incident at the church’s guest house on September 12th 2014

Joshua said, “Whether we die young or old, what matters is the grace to continue living hereafter.”





His message was published on his social media accounts where he emphasised that the 116 victims of the controversial incident, including 85 South Africans, “slept in the Lord.”





He proceeded to talk about the ‘persecution’ that should be expected by all genuine believers.





“The level at which Satan attacks us seems to be equal to the level of our commitment to the Lord,” he explained.





Joshua stressed that becoming a committed Christian is akin to, “accepting citizenship in Heaven and death here on earth.





“If you stay free from offence, you will stay in God’s will. If you become offended, you will be taken captive by the enemy to fulfil his own purpose and will.





“If He could forgive the people who were killing Him, we can certainly find a way to forgive those who hurt us.





“When we cannot forgive, we hurt ourselves more than anyone. Nursing a grudge damages our heart,” he surmised.





He referred to death as not, “a period”but only“a comma,” adding that “when a believer dies, he goes into glory, where there is no conflict.





“Those who try to kill us are only helping us to go home and rest,” he solemnly continued, coupled with a harsh message for those responsible for the ‘attack’ on the church.





“Those who send us home will go into further conflict; they will have more questions to answer than when they were alive,” he warned.





Joshua concluded by calling on believers to “honour the memory”of their fallen brethren, whom he affectionately termed “martyrs of faith”,by endeavouring “to live for the Lord and give yourself to the needs of others.”