Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, says some people are making moves to get him off politics, but only God and the electorate can achieve that.





Over the months, the executive and the national assembly have been at loggerheads, and a considerable number of the lawmakers have dumped the ruling All Progressives Progress (APC) for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Dogara, however, has remained in the APC, but hasn’t been seen in recent meetings of the party.





Addressing his constituents on Tuesday, Dogara said he would recontest Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa federal constituency seat in the 2019 election.





He added that those who think they can sack him from politics should know that they have just begun.





“Some people said they will retire us from politics, but we want to inform them that only God and the electorate can retire us,” he said,





“I started hearing some rumours and some people were already celebrating that I won’t run again. Nobody can impose leadership on you. Only you, our people, can choose who will represent you.





“Because you came, because of your sacrifice, I want to announce to you that I will run to once again represent our constituency. I will soon come to meet you at home to make this formal.





“I am shocked and surprised because I never thought or imagined that when I woke up today, I will see this mammoth crowd in my house.





“I am seeing faces of people we started this journey with me since 2007. I pray God rewards you for this sacrifice. I was almost tired having been doing the same thing for almost 12 years now.”





He promised to continue attracting development to his area by building roads, hospitals, schools and create opportunities for our people to thrive.