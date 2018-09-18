A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Thompson Okpoko, SAN, today said there must be two documents for anyone to prove a case of forgery against the former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.





The legal practitioner made the assertion during a chat with select newsmen in Warri.





Chief Okpoko argued that out of the two documents, “must be the genuine one and the other must be the fake one.”





Chief Okpoko who gave legal insights to the recent development in the country especially as it relates to Kemi Adeosun said,”It is the comparison of the two that will enable us to determine if a forgery has been committed.





“That is the position that I know. So I cannot tell you if there is a forgery.”





According to Chief Okpoko,”On the other hand, it is said that a person is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty.





“It now depends on the person who accused her of forgery to come forward with documents to prove it.





“At least, she said she did not know and we must take that as the face value until somebody comes forward and say otherwise.”