President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said that those who defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to other political parties were the selfish and weakest members who could not align with the vision of his administration.President Buhari stated this while accepting the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form to contest the 2019 Presidential election on the platform of the APC from a political group known as Nigerian Consolidation Ambassadors Network, NCAN, at the Presidential Villa Abuja.President Buhari who expressed pleasure for being honoured by the group made up of youths from different parts of the country said that the vision to rescue the country started in 2002, adding that the country reached a hopeless state in 2006, hence he decided to contest for the Presidential position in 2007.He said he was moved by the state of hopeless in the country where selfish interest of elected leaders superceded national interest, stressing that the 2007 election in the country was a disgrace.“I am honoured today to receive youths from all over the country contributing to buy the form for me. The weakest whose sense of expectation do not align with our vision have exited our party.”Alleging that corruption was fighting back, the President said, “We now have a party of strong and patriotic people who are ready to work for a strong Nigeria.”He listed his achievements in office to include completed rail project and new ones under construction, government support for farmers, including the rehabilitation of fertilizer plants, introduction of the Treasury Single Account, TSA, which he said has reduce stealing in public service as well as provision of jobs and cash for the most vulnerable NigeriansDeputy Chairman of NCAN, Chuckwuemeka Nwajiuba, in his opening remarks, said the group that purchased the Expression of Interest Form for President was made up of three million Nigerians, some of who contributed as little as N68 to purchase the form after a triple A assessment of the performance of President Buhari.He stated that the group was convinced to purchase the form because of the President’s commitments to the fight against corruption, the fight against terrorism and the rejuvenation of the economy.