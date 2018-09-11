Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says his party will give Taraba state a resident governor in 2019.





Oshiomhole said this on Monday when he swore in Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi as the chairman of APC in Taraba.





He alleged that Darius Ishaku, the governor, spends one day in Taraba and six days outside the state.





According to him, the Taraba people cannot wait to have Ishaku out of government house.





“We are in very interesting times, we have a governor in Taraba on the PDP platform and who narrowly escaped with the position courtesy of the rigging machine of the PDP,” he said.





“From all that I hear from the ordinary people of Taraba, they can’t wait to have Governor Darius Ishaku out of the government house of Taraba.





“We at the APC headquarters are absolutely committed to giving you all the moral, organisational and persuasive support that we can provide to organise, mobilise and ensure that the great people of Taraba state come out en masse to vote for whoever will emerge as the governorship, senatorial, house of representatives and house of assembly candidate on the platform of our party, come February 2019.





“Under the APC, the good people of Taraba state will witness sustainable development, peace, and security. They will have a resident governor. Because what we have now is a governor that spends one day in Taraba and six days outside Taraba whether in Lagos, London or in other parts of the world. You can’t govern in absentia. I believe that our party will make a difference.





“I am encouraged by the people I see who are working together on the platform of the APC in our shared determination to provide good governance to the people of Taraba state. Today’s meeting is the beginning of a collaborative effort to democratically takeover the governance of Taraba state.”





On his part, El-Sudi said he would work to unite members of the party in Taraba.





“I want to assure that whatever stories anybody could have told you national chairman about the disunity in Taraba is not true,” El-Sudi said.





“I will unite everybody because every individual is important in Taraba state. I will carry everybody along so that we deliver Taraba to the APC come 2019.”