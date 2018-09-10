



The eldest son of Usman Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, popularly called Amir, has been involved in an accident.

Amir, whose name means “leader” and was named after Sheik Usman Fodio, was driving at a very high speed of over 200km/hr around 12noon within Sokoto Airport Road, in an area called Bado, when the accident happened.





According to Sahara Reporters, with him in the car were Khalifa Maccido, son of Aliyu Macciddo, and a girl he allegedly imported from Kaduna to have fun with.

Amir, believed to have been dismissed from a UK school due to his drunkenness, was seen earlier on Sunday leaving a guesthouse with the girl and his friend Khalifa. He was taken to the Usman Danfodio Teaching Hospital, where he has been unconscious.

Witnesses at the scene of the crash said Amir had been drunk while driving, and that a bottle of Benelyn Codeine syrup was found in the car.





While he was being taken to the hospital, officials of the Sultanate Council were seen removing the Sultanate council plate number from the car so as not to expose the Sultanate Council.





Faruku Ladan Ddaji, Secretary of the Sultanate, said he couldn’t confirm the incident as he was out of town.