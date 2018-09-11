Sultanate Council in Sokoto on Monday confirmed the involvement of the Sultan’s son and two other relatives in an auto crash.





According to reports, Amir was driving at a high speed around 12 noon within Sokoto Airport Road, in an area called Bado, when the accident happened.





The council in a statement signed by Secretary, Sultanate Council on Monday, said the Sultan’s eldest son, Amir Sa’ad Abubakar, and two of his relatives are recovering rapidly.





“The Sultanate Council is pleased to announce that Amir Sa’ad Abubakar, who is hospitalised on account of injuries he sustained along with his two cousins, Khalifa Muhammad Maacio and Zainab Bara’u Isah, in an automobile accident in Sokoto on Sunday, September 9th 2018 is rapidly responding to treatment,” a statement from the Council this evening noted.





“Since the unfortunate accident Sunday afternoon, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar CFR,mni, his family ,and office have been inundated with calls and visits by anxious family members, friends and well-wishers, who have been unsettled since the news of the accident was sensationally broken by a section of the social media.





“We wish to reassure that all those involved in the crash are in good hands in the hospital and are responding positively to treatment,” he said.