The Global Fire Power (GFP), an institution which ranks the military of different countries, has rated the Nigerian military as the 43rd best in the world, in its 2018 survey.





This places Nigeria above 18 European countries namely: Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Bulgaria, Austria, Ireland, Macedonia, Finland, Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia, Serbia, Albania, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.





Egypt leads the African military power followed closely by Algeria, South Africa and Nigeria, thereby making the country the 4th in Africa.





The ranking is based on population of the country, manpower/personnel strength, financial strength and military arsenal.





Nigeria is credited with 181,000 total military personnel, 172, 400,000 available manpower, those fit for service stood at 40,710,000, citizens reaching military age stands at 3,456,000.





Out of the total military personnel, 124,000 are active while 57,000 are reserved.





According to GFP, the United States retained its prime position as the country with the greatest military firepower beating Russia and China.





The US has a total military personnel strength of 2,830,100 with available manpower of 145 million from a total population of 326 million.





The country is also credited with 13,362 total aircraft strength comprising attack, fighter, transport and trainer aircraft, 20 aircraft carriers, 38,888 armoured fighting vehicles, 5,888 combat tanks, 1,197 rocket projectors among others.