Stella Oduah, senator representing Anambra north, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oduah defected to the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in June, describing the move as “the beginning of a new political chapter”.





But in a statement released by her media office on Friday, Oduah said she discovered that APGA’s ideology is a mirage.





The former minister of aviation said she felt the party “had sound ideological leanings native to Igboland”.





The statement read: “Politics has always been about ideology and delivering service to the people for me, because I believe leadership is all about solving problems.





“Political platforms must afford members unfettered opportunity to participate in the electoral process and to solve the problems of their community, constituency and state.





“I joined APGA because I thought it had sound ideological leanings native to Igboland. But my ideological expectations were a mirage. I discovered that internal democracy, which will guarantee justice, fairness and equity, was also not in practice in the party.





“After due consultations and with respect to my religious beliefs, I announce that PDP remains the vehicle through which I will keep fulfilling my mandate to the people of Anambra North.”



