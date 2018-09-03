A civilian Joint Task Force volunteer and a high ranking official working with Borno State Government who pleaded anonimity confirmed that the sporadic gunshots and explosions took place near Alau Dam along Maiduguri -Konduga road, about 15 kilometres away from the metropolis.Both said, some group of insurgents on motorcycles were sighted by troops deployed around Alau Dam general area where they opened fire on the insurgents using Propelled Launchers and machine guns.It would be recalled that, Alau Dam which is the source of drinking water to over 70% residents of the metropolis came under attack last month, with destruction of one of the portions leading to water flooding into some nearby communities, before government set up a committee to reconstruct the destroyed portion which was completed today.