Some elders under the aegis of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum have accused President Muhammadu Buhari of dividing Nigeria more than any other leader in the nation’s history.





In a statement Thursday, the forum condemned Buhari’s removal of Matthew Seiyefa, acting director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS).





The leaders alleged that the act shows his “vote of no confidence in one Nigeria.”





Seiyefa had been appointed in acting capacity after Lawal Daura, former DSS DG, was sacked over the siege at the national assembly.





In the statement, the forum described the removal of Seiyefa, who hails from Bayelsa state and who was the second in command to Daura, as a “disregard for the conditions precedent for a united Nigeria and an inclusive country.”





“The I-don’t-care and in-your-face attitude of the President in restoring Nigeria security architecture to the provocative situation of having 16 out of 17 service chiefs from his corner of the country is a clear demonstration of the fact that Nigeria for General Muhammadu Buhari is no more than his section of Nigeria and the resources and the constitutionally mandatory votes from other sections of the country,” the statement signed by Edwin Clark, among the other leaders, read.





“Since 1960,Nigeria has never had a leader more sectional ,narrow,parochial ,and tribalistic like the current President who went on a global stage to divide Nigeria into “97 % and 5%”.





looked critically at the profiles of the Acting DG who was removed and the one Buhari just appointed and it is crystal clear that Bichi does not come with any experience close to that of Seiyefa. “We havelooked critically at the profiles of the Acting DG who was removed and the one Buhari just appointed and it is crystal clear that Bichi does not come with any experience close to that of Seiyefa.





“The only qualification for this appointment is therefore only the rabid nepotism of the President which has seen him always masking personal and sectional interest as national interest.





from our findings are all southerners which may explain why the President picked a man who already retired from the DSS to lead because of ethnic affinity . “Besides, Bichi is an out-of-the -system man drafted by Mr Lawan Daura in the days of his nepotism rule at the DSS. The next six most senior persons in line of succession at the DSS after Seiyefa arefrom our findings are all southerners which may explain why the President picked a man who already retired from the DSS to lead because of ethnic affinity .





“That the President went ahead to deep himself further into the cocoon of ethnic irredentism in making this insensitive appointment shows clearly that he does not care a hoot about the unity ,cohesion and oneness of Nigeria.





“We reject this appointment and we do not shy in telling Mr President that he no longer pretends that the country is one under him.”