The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says six governors in the All Progressives Congress (APC) will join its fold soon.





Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, said also heading to the party are 27 members of the national assembly in the ruling party.





Ologbondiyan, who did not disclose the names of the governors and lawmakers, said the move is an aftermath of discussions the party has had with them.





“The party has already concluded discussions with six APC governors and 27 APC members in the National Assembly, who have also drawn their consultations and secured the mandates of their constituents to move to the PDP ahead of the 2019 general election,” he said in a statement.





“The PDP verifies that discussions on control of party structures in the affected states and senatorial zones have also reached advanced stage and would be completed in a couple of weeks after which the governors and lawmakers will announce their defection to the PDP.”





Ologbondiyan said the lawmakers would move to the party once the national assembly reconvenes.





He added that all grey areas of the agreement, including issues of waivers and accommodation for participation in primaries, are being smoothened out by the party’s contact and integration committee.





“The PDP also commends the spirit of tolerance, dialogue, accommodation and oneness of purpose that pervade the alliance among members,” he said.





“The party expresses its readiness to take back control of power at the center, as well as in our traditional states of Plateau, Niger, Adamawa, Kano, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kaduna, Katsina, Kogi, Jigawa, Zamfara, Imo, Edo as well as southwest states of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Lagos states.





“The PDP therefore charges all members and supporters to remain steadfast and wary of the gimmicks of the deflated APC, which has resorted to sponsoring spurious publications filled with deceptions, fabrications and lies against our party.”





Three APC governors — Benue, Kwara and Sokoto — and 35 lawmakers moved to the opposition party from the APC.