The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, weekend, described itself as the authentic mouthpiece of Ndigbo within the South East region of the country, stressing that the people of the region always listen to its directives at every point in time.In a statement issued in Abakaliki by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group which applauded Ndigbo for observing its sit-at-home order, alleged that governors in the region and Ohanaeze Ndigbo were not in charge or in control of the South East region of the country.The statement read in part: “We wish to take this opportunity also to place the world on notice that from 15 September 2018, any person or persons, institutions or agencies dealing with South East governors or Ohanaeze Ndigbo on matters or affairs concerning the southeast are wasting their time. Events of 14 September 2018 have proven beyond every reasonable doubt that IPOB is the authentic mouthpiece of the people.“South East governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership are not in charge,neither are they in control of the eastern region; IPOB is.“Our people have truly shown and proven to the entire world that IPOB is the only group mandated to speak for the entire eastern region. If South East governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other saboteurs feel they are in control of the region, we challenge them to issue a command to see if the people will listen to them or not. They are welcomed to test their popularity and acceptability. The masses have no regard for them because they have been exposed as collaborators and quislings that they are.“Henceforth, they will be booed and heckled whenever they show their corrupt faces in public, assuming they are shameless enough to appear in public after this. Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Igbo governors are no longer mandated to speak for the people because nobody listens to them. We know the best they can ever do is to issue meaningless press statements and comments on the pages of newspapers. A quiet revolution led by IPOB has taken place. The old corrupt order has been swept aside.”