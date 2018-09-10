Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, on Sunday, in Katsina, called for the immediate and unconditional release of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, his wife and hundreds of the sect members said to be currently detained by the Federal Government.The movement also called on the international community to prevail upon the Federal Government to obey court orders on the unconditional release of its leader.The IMN members made the demand at a press conference to mark the 1,000th day of Zakzaky’s detention.The IMN members, who spoke through the Chairman of the “Free Zakzaky Campaign Committee”, Sheikh AbdulRahaman Yola, declared that they were still in search of justice 1,000 days after the detention of their leader.They declared that despite this, they remained unshakeable and unwavering in their tenacity.Members of the movement expressed appreciation to their counsel, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), the human rights community, the international community and the media for their support, especially since the detention of their leader.“As we mark the 1,000th day of this travesty of justice, we demand and insist that the Federal Government and its agencies must release our leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife unconditionally and immediately.“We urge the international community to persuade the government to obey the orders of the court and to release our leader unconditionally.“We also appeal to the international community to commit Nigeria to uphold religious rights and freedoms, failing which the Nigerian government and its agents must be isolated and sanctioned.“The Kaduna State Government must discontinue its unjustified persecution of Sheikh El-Zakzaky, his wife and others facing spurious charges of culpable homicide before the Kaduna High Court on wobbly grounds.“It must also take concrete steps to prosecute all those that carried out the heinous murder of over 1,000 of our members and the illegal and unconstitutional burial of 347,” the movement said.