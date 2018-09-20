Seyi Akinwunmi has been re-elected as the Vice President of the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, election ongoing in Kastina.Seyi Akinwunmi won the NFF Vice President election with 41 votes while Sunday Dele Ajayi has 2 votesAlso, Ifeanyi Uba has officially withdrawn for Ibrahim Gusau to continue as Chairman of ChairmenMore so the President of the Nigeria Football Federation and First Vice President of the Confederation of African Football has made history as he was voted for the second term in the office.Pinnick defeated former president of the NFF, Aminu Maigari, former secretary general of the federation, Taiwo Ogunjobi and a club owner, Chinedu Okoye, to return as the president.The FIFA member polled a total of 34 votes while Maigari and Ogunjobi got eight and two votes respectively. Okoye had no vote.The election continues with the office of the first vice president.