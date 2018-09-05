Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr has warned his players against underrating their opponent in Saturday’s African Cup of Nations, AFCON, qualifying game.Nigeria will face Seychelles in their second match of the AFCON qualifiers on Saturday.Rohr urged the players not to underrate the hosts as the Eagles aim to collect all three points and revive their chances of qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.The Super Eagles lost 2-0 to South Africa in their first game of the qualifying series in Uyo.As at Tuesday evening, 18 players were already at the team’s camp ahead of the clash.Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo, Kenneth Omeruo, Semi Ajayi, Samuel Kalu, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Nwakali and Bryan Idowu, are already in camp.Others are Ogenyi Onazi, Simeon Nwankwo, Etebo Oghenekaro, Leon Balogun, Henry Onyekuru, Francis Uzoho and Jamilu Collins.However, goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi are being expected on Wednesday.Defenders Tyronne Ebuehi, Shehu Abdullahi, William Troost-Ekong and Ola Aina have been ruled out of the clash.The Franco-German coach, while addressing reporters ahead of the clash, said that Leganes new signing Kenneth Omeruo would be drafted in.“It depends on how we handle the absence of the injured defenders,” Rohr said.“But I think Omeruo should lead in their absence. He has been with the team for a long time and I hope he should be able to cover up for the other injured players who will not be part of the game.“For us to win, we must not look down on Seychelles because everybody thinks they are no team but if we don’t raise our game we will be shocked,” he added.