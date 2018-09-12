All appears set for President Muhammadu Buhari to submit his nomination and expression of interest forms.Security officials made up operatives of the Department of State Services and the Police from the Presidential Villa, have taken over security at the APC National Secretariat, located at Blantyre Street, Wuse II, Abuja.Buhari had on Tuesday received the forms valued at N45m from a group of his supporters under the aegis of the National Consolidation Ambassadors of Nigeria.The group purchased the forms for him arguing that the nation needs the President to continue to provide the leadership he has been providing since he assumed power in 2015.