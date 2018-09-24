Sarri’s men will take on Liverpool on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup third-round clash after playing a goalless draw against West Ham on Sunday in the Premier League.

Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri is keen on signing Fiorentina forward, Federico Chiesa in the January transfer window.According to Daily Express, the Blues are in ‘pole position’ to sign the 20-year-old in the New Year as Sarri looks to increase his squad at Stamford Bridge.The British newspaper claimed that Sarri is a huge fan of Chiesa and the 55-year-old will do everything possible to bring the winger to the West London club next year.The report also claimed that Serie A champions, Juventus had a big-money bid for Chiesa turned down by Fiorentina in the summer transfer window, but Chelsea are now poised to try their luck in attempting to secure a deal.Chiesa has been in solid form for Fiorentina so far this season, scoring one goal and making one assist in four Serie A fixtures.