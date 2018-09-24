According to Daily Express, the Blues are in ‘pole position’ to sign the 20-year-old in the New Year as Sarri looks to increase his squad at Stamford Bridge.
The British newspaper claimed that Sarri is a huge fan of Chiesa and the 55-year-old will do everything possible to bring the winger to the West London club next year.
The report also claimed that Serie A champions, Juventus had a big-money bid for Chiesa turned down by Fiorentina in the summer transfer window, but Chelsea are now poised to try their luck in attempting to secure a deal.
Chiesa has been in solid form for Fiorentina so far this season, scoring one goal and making one assist in four Serie A fixtures.
Sarri’s men will take on Liverpool on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup third-round clash after playing a goalless draw against West Ham on Sunday in the Premier League.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.