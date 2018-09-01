Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the presidential ambition of Senate President Bukola Saraki was destroying the ruling party.





Oshiomhole said Saraki’s recent declaration to contest the presidential election has vindicated him on his comments in the wake of his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The former Edo state governor said Saraki is among unprincipled politicians who have selfish ambitions and are unconcerned about the wellbeing of Nigerians.





He made the comments while speaking to leaders of the APC in Kwara state on Friday.





Simon Ebegbulem, his chief press secretary, quoted him as saying: “When I was saying that all these defections is not about APC but the personal ambition of these people, they took hired writers to say I was being too hard. But Saraki’s declaration has vindicated me.





“Thank God he has moved on, because his inordinate ambition was almost destroying our party, but he has failed.





“These are not principled politicians but bread-and-butter politicians who can go the extra mile to pursue their selfish ambitions and never think about the well-being of Nigerians.





“As things stands today, APC remains the darling of the Nigerian people because PDP is the vomit of yesterday and our people will not chew it back today; not under three and half years. People have not forgotten and people will never forget.





“In fact, a senior palace chief in Nigeria said this generation of Nigerians will not forgive the PDP in a hurry. Even to say you want to forgive, you must do reparation.





“The damage they did to our economy, the damage they did to our electoral process, even the culture of rigging was institutionalised by them. They introduced do or die politics.





“They are the ones buying weapons for young people to go into thuggery while their own children are schooling abroad. They introduced all these vices.”





Oshihomhole urged Kwara politicians not to put their personal interests above the interest of the people of the state. He added that the state must be retrieved from Saraki’s grip.