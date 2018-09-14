Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC-Delta Central) on Thursday, asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to commit the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to prison for disobeying court orders.

￼

In form 49 (contempt of court charge) he filed before the court, Omo-Agege, alleged that Saraki had since refused to comply with the judgment that nullified his suspension from the Senate.





Omo-Agege’s lawyer, Dr. Alex Iziyon, SAN, told the court that though his client was sequel to the May 10 judgment, allowed entry into the Senate chambers, he said that Saraki has refused to okay the payment of his entitlements.





“My client has since resumed, but he has not been paid his entitlements. That is why we want this court to summon the Respondents to show cause why they should not be committed to prison for refusing to comply with judgment of this court”, Iziyon, SAN, submitted.





He further applied for leave of the court to serve a copy of the contempt charge on both the Senate and Saraki, through substituted means.





“My lord it has been very difficult to serve them”, Omo-Agege’s lawyer added.





Justice Nnamdi Dimgba who is currently sitting as a vacation judge, said the court would communicate a hearing date to the Applicant.





In June, the court granted Omo-Agege’s application to serve contempt proceedings on the Senate and Saraki, through newspaper publication.





The court had nullified his suspension and declared it illegal on the grounds that the reason given by the Senate and the Senate President for suspending him was unconstitutional.





The court had consequently ordered the defendants to pay Omo-Agege any outstanding salaries or allowances which were due to him during the period of the suspension.