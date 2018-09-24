The President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, has visited the Social Democratic Party governorship candidate in Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, to plead with him to support the Peoples Democratic Party in the rerun election holding on Thursday.Some of the polling units where the rerun election will be held include Ife North and Ife South, where Omisore is popular.Speaking with journalists after the visit, Saraki said he was confident that Senator Ademola Adeleke would win the rerun poll and become the governor of the state.Dr Doyin Okupe, Senator Abiodun Olujimi and other PDP leaders were in the entourage of the Senate President during the visit to Omisore, who left the PDP following a protracted crisis over his governorship ambition.