Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has pledged to assist the Actors Guild of Nigeria Foundation, disclosing that he would soon make a case for the movie industry at the National Assembly.





He made the promise when members of the association led by its President, Emeka Rollas paid him a courtesy visit in Lagos.





Saraki, who described actors and actresses “as great ambassadors of Nigeria”, stated that they deserved to be encouraged and supported.





The Senate President described the current situation where the practitioners are not given the necessary environment to operate as unacceptable, pledging to, “initiate all necessary legislative framework towards making this a reality”.





He added: “I commend the association for putting Nigeria on the global map of entertainment through various movies which has received global acceptance.





“The welfare of its members should be a priority of any government in power”.





In his address, Rollas explained that the N500m foundation was set up because of the various misfortunes that have faced its members in the past few years.





He lamented that some colleagues died in penury or due to inadequate funds to take care of their medical bills.





Rollas, who said an insurance scheme has been put in place to handle certain challenges listed Enebeli Elebuwa, Justus Esiri, Arshely Nwosu, Dave lhesie, Sam Loco Efe, Muna Obiekwe, Peter Bunor, Prince James Uche among others as those have been lost due to certain medical conditions.





In his remarks, Segun Arinze thanked the Senate President for his kind donation of N5m to the foundation.





In attendance were past AGN Presidents, Ejike Asiegbu, Zack Orji, BOT Chairman, Ifeanyi Dike, Zik Zulu Okafor, Chinwetalu Agu, Monalisa Chinda Coker, Lilian Bach, Ayo Mogaji, Ronnie Diko and a host of others.