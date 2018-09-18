Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate, has condemned the killing of Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa – the humanitarian worker from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) – by Boko Haram terrorists.In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, Saraki stated that the killing of aid workers represents a new low by Boko Haram insurgents, while calling for immediate action by the military to ensure that Leah Sharibu and the other two Red Cross workers still in Boko Haram’s captivity are released.Saraki said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa — the young 25-year old female international aid worker who was abducted and killed by Boko Haram.“Such horrific actions have no place in Nigeria. I join all Nigerians and the international community in condemning this killing in the strongest possible terms.“The killing of aid workers, who choose to go into troubled spots, both in Nigeria and around the world, represents a new low by the insurgents, as humanitarian workers are some of the most courageous and selfless people on the planet.“Additionally, the continued abduction of the late Saifura’s ICRC colleagues, Hauwa and Alice, by the militants, alongside the captivity of the young Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, must end.“I call on our brave servicemen and women on the frontlines to do all that they can to protect the rescue workers on the ground and employ every God-given resource that is available to us to rescue Leah Sharibu and the ICRC humanitarian workers.“We will continue to support the government, to ensure that peace and security are restored in the North-east,” Saraki said.