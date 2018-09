The Senate President and one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Bukola Saraki, arrived Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital around 2 pm today (Monday).He is currently meeting with the state party executive council led by Sikirulahi Ogundele and other stakeholders, to sell his candidacy ahead of the 2019 elections.Saraki’s entourage include Senator Dino Melaye, immediate past governor of Kogi State, Captain Idris Wada(retd), Chief Doyin Okupe, and Alhaji Kawu Baraje among others.