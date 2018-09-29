Director General of Babajide Sanwoolu Campaign Organization, BOSCO, Mr. Tayo Ayinde and Director, Media and Publicity, Mr. Olusesan Daini, yesterday, urged APC supporters and residents to ignore claim by some faceless groups that APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has endorsed Ambode for a second term.According to Ayinde,” In order to mislead Lagosians especially APC members who will be filing out in their numbers to elect a governorship candidate ahead of the general elections in 2019, the strategists in Governor Ambode’s camp had planned to publish a totally false story about the national leader of our party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu anointing or endorsing the governor hours before the APC primaries.When contacted, some close associates of Tinubu described the claim as total fallacy.“It’s not going to happen. The governor has challenged the people of Lagos to a fight. Let him face it. No meeting has been held between Asiwaju Tinubu and Gov. Ambode where the former governor promised to endorse him.”“In fact, the only thing that Asiwaju told Governor Ambode was to go and test his popularity among the party members who worked very hard to place him in office,” they said.“Similar false publications have already been released targeting our political base to cause confusion. But we remain resolute in our quest for change towards a better Lagos of our dreams.”Ayinde therefore, alerted all APC members across the state as well as our supporters to get set for the election saying, “members of our great party are enjoined to coordinate themselves in peaceful manner and ensure that their votes count.”