A former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, has said that he has no regrets serving the country.





Sambo was the Vice President under the Goodluck Jonathan administration.





Speaking on Sunday while paying a condolence visit to the Toru-Orua country home of Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, over the recent lost of his mother, the former Vice President said he had every cause to thank God for giving him the opportunity to serve Nigeria in the exalted position of vice president.





This was contained in a statement by Dickson’s Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei.





The former VP, who also revealed that he had just been appointed an active Ambassador by Afrexim Bank and the African Union, for an intra-African trade fair in Cairo, Egypt, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to do the right thing in the forthcoming general elections of 2019.





Sambo said, “I have no regrets serving Nigeria. There is no cause for any regret. I thank the Almighty Allah that he gave me that opportunity to serve our country.





“First and foremost, I am here to condole with my brother and sister on the loss of our mother and we pray that Almighty God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the great loss.





“Also we are seeing what is happening and we are expecting that INEC will do the right thing and that there will be a free and fair election come 2019.”