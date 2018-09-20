 Rotimi Amaechi gets another appointment from Buhari | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi as the Secretary/Director General of his campaign team.


This was contained in a statement signed by Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Thursday.

A terse statement sent to NigerianEye said Amaechi will subsequently appoint other members of the Buhari-Osinbajo Presidential Campaign team.

The statement reads, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a campaign organization for his re-election in 2019 with Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as Secretary.

“Hon. Amaechi was the Director General of the Buhari-Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Committee in 2014-2015 that won the elections and brought the current administration into office.

“The new Director-General will announce other appointments into the campaign structure as approved by President Buhari.”

