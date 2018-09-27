 Ronaldo gets one-game Champions League ban, free to face Man Utd | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Ronaldo gets one-game Champions League ban, free to face Man Utd

3:32 PM 0
A+ A-
Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to face his old club Manchester United in the Champions League next month after UEFA handed the Juventus forward a one-game ban on Thursday.


The Portuguese superstar was sent off in Juve’s win away to Valencia last week and risked a potentially lengthy suspension, but instead he will only sit out his team’s game at home to Young Boys next week.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top