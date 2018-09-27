The Portuguese superstar was sent off in Juve’s win away to Valencia last week and risked a potentially lengthy suspension, but instead he will only sit out his team’s game at home to Young Boys next week.
Ronaldo gets one-game Champions League ban, free to face Man Utd
