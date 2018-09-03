Brazil legend, Ronaldinho has named Barcelona star, Philippe Coutinho as one of the players he wished he had opportunity to play with.The 38-year-old believes Coutinho has what it takes to become one of the best of world football.“There are a lot of players who I didn’t coincide with and I would have liked to play with them,” Ronaldinho told Sport.“Coutinho is one of them. Iniesta and him are great players. They each have their own style, but I think the Coutinho will be one of the big names in world football.“He already is, but I think that he will be more still.”Ronaldinho spent five years at Barcelona after arriving in 2003, during which he won two La Liga titles, a Spanish Super Cup and the UEFA Champions League.