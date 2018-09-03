 Ronaldinho names one player he wished to play with | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Ronaldinho names one player he wished to play with

Brazil legend, Ronaldinho has named Barcelona star, Philippe Coutinho as one of the players he wished he had opportunity to play with.



The 38-year-old believes Coutinho has what it takes to become one of the best of world football.

“There are a lot of players who I didn’t coincide with and I would have liked to play with them,” Ronaldinho told Sport.

“Coutinho is one of them. Iniesta and him are great players. They each have their own style, but I think the Coutinho will be one of the big names in world football.

“He already is, but I think that he will be more still.”

Ronaldinho spent five years at Barcelona after arriving in 2003, during which he won two La Liga titles, a Spanish Super Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

