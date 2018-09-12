Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has said that Samuel Kalu is good enough to replace Victor Moses in his team.Moses, who plays for Chelsea in England, recently announced his retirement from the national team, to concentrate on his family and club football.Against Seychelles last weekend in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, Rohr fielded Kalu from the right flank.The Bordeaux man put in a fine performance and was named Man of the Match.Rohr has now told OwnGoalNigeria that Kalu ‎is his ideal replacement for Moses.”We saw some of them (new players) today, Kalu performed well, he won the penalty, he is very quick, very explosive and we had to find somebody on the right side to replace Victor Moses and he is the man who can do that.”I saw him at Bordeaux and he did very well, and on the other side we still have Ahmed and we have our wingers who can be very dangerous. I am happy also that Ighalo could score today,” Rohr told Brila FM, ahead of the Liberia friendly on Tuesday night.