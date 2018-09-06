All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has secured an order of court restraining the national body and the National Chairman, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, from dissolving the executives in the state.The order obtained from an Abuja High Court, presided over by Justice A. O. Musa on Tuesday, restrained the first and second respondents from ‘tampering with the mandates of the elected officials/delegates elected at the ward, local government and state congresses in Rivers State on May 19, 20 and 21, 2018, to the applicant.The court also barred the defendants from nullifying, removing or in any way refusing to give effect to the outcome of the said congresses or by purporting to conduct another congress in respect of Rivers State.According to the Publicity Secretary of the state APC, Chris Finebone, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the court also affirmed the validity of the congresses which took place May 19, 20 and 21 and subsequently culminated in the election of Ojukaye Flag-Amachree State Executive Committee with such congresses having been conducted in compliance with the constitution of the APC.