Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, has said the club can forget about winning the Champions League this season, because of their shaky defence.





Jose Mourinho’s side start their European campaign against Young Boys in Bern on Wednesday, as they look to improve on last season’s disappointing exit to Sevilla in the last 16.





United have won three of their opening five league fixtures this season but have kept only one clean sheet.





Asked if the defence was good enough to launch a European challenge, Ferdinand said: “No, they aren’t and they won’t be.





“They haven’t bought anyone in who is going to change that. They’ve got a Superman (David de Gea) in goal. If he’s not in goal I don’t know what would’ve happened over the last four years. The guys in front of him, there are inconsistencies every week.





“You can’t build a defence on people that aren’t going to be reliable. And then when people are in there they haven’t performed.



