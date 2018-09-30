The development was contained in a statement signed on Sunday by Salihu Bawuro, director-general of his campaign.The pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says the APC in the state did not agree to a direct primary election demanded by aspirants.“While we and greater majority of APC family in Adamawa state supported giving power to the people through direct primaries, the party decided to adopt indirect primaries at the last minute,” the statement read.“We were opposed to indirect primaries because we believe the process that brought those expected to participate in the process was fundamentally flawed.“When the party congresses were held in May, we cried that no elections were held in Adamawa and the officials were only handpicked by those who hijacked the process.“This was not addressed. We are therefore under no illusion of a fair contest in the hands of those so-called party officials.”The campaign organisation said Ribadu will continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari and will not leave the party.“We are also sure that Mallam Nuhu Ribadu will continue to remain in APC, and continue to support the good works of President Muhammadu Buhari, and his candidature as product of direct primaries,” the statement read.Mahmood Halilu Ahmed, brother to president Buhari’s wife, is one of the top contenders for the Adamawa APC ticket.