Former media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the report that Kemi Adeosun has resigned her position as Minister of Finance.

Writing on his verified Twitter page, Omokri urged President Muhammadu Buhari, not to sweep her forgery case under the carpet.





“I commend @HMKemiAdeosun, for resigning. I only wished she had done this earlier. But nevertheless, it took great courage for her to resign.





“I urge President @MBuhari not to sweep her forgery under the carpet. She must be treated how he treats @OfficialPDPNig members,” he wrote.





It is not immediately clear why Adeosun stepped down, although she was alleged to have forged her NYSC discharge certificate.