The Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has said that the police raid of the Abuja residence of Niger Delta leader, Chief Edwin Clark for alleged arms, was an attempt to intimidate the Ijaw nation.





Dickson, however, declared that nobody could intimidate the Ijaw ethnic group and that the Ijaw voice would continue to speak out against injustice and inequality in the country.





The Governor spoke during a solidarity visit to Clark in his Asokoro home on Tuesday, where he also hailed the elder statesman for his courage and leadership of the Ijaw nation.





Dickson was accompanied by Senator Ben Bruce, former Water Resources Minister, Muktar Shagari, a former Senate chief whip, Senator Stella Omu and a former permanent secretary, Alabo Graham Douglas among others.

He said, “I thought I and my friends should be here to meet with you and to again publicly restate our condemnation of the intimidation of a 92-year old leader of our people, one of the foremost leaders of Nigeria.





“We know that no weapon fashioned against our leader, our people will stand. If this was targeted to intimidate our people, it has failed. The spirit of the Ijaw nation cannot be intimidated, the Ijaw spirit is indomitable. That is what you have shown, you have taught.”





Dickson who lost his mother recently, stated that Clark had demonstrated quality leadership for his people, adding he personified what he called the indomitable spirit of the Ijaw people.





“We admire your courage, your strength of character and personifying the indomitable spirit of our people. We know that this will not sway you.





“In this nation, the Ijaw spirit cannot be intimidated. The Ijaw voice will continue to be heard,” the governor said.





“The killers are known, killer herdsmen who are involved in the killings are known but they are protected and why are you now harassing a 92-year-old man?” he queried.