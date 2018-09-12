Fayemi will be sworn in on October 16.Fayose, in a letter dated September 10 and addressed to the chairman of the commission, said several actions of the anti-graft agency suggest “the commission’s desire to have me clarify some issues or answer some questions”.TheCable had reported that the EFCC had begun the investigation of Fayose, his wife Feyisetan and top aides over allegations of money laundering and abuse of office.The report came after the commission, in a tweet it later deleted, hinted that it was dusting off its shelves on the N1.3bn fraud case it filed against Fayose in 2005.The anti-graft agency gave the hint a day after Fayemi defeated Kolapo Olusola, Fayose’s candidate, at the July 14 gubernatorial poll.Fayose, in the letter, said once his immunity from investigation lapses, he will, “as a responsible citizen”, make himself available to “answer questions within my knowledge”.“Several and serial actions of your commission for some time now, including but not limited to freezing of my accounts and attempts to secure forfeiture of my properties, are indicative of the commission’s desire to have me clarify some issues or answer some questions but for the immunity I enjoy under section 308 of the 1999 constitution as the sitting governor of Ekiti state,” the letter read.“I wish to inform you that my term of office pursuant to which I enjoy immunity against investigation and prosecution under the above provision shall lapse by effluxion of time on Monday 15th October, 2018.“As a responsible citizen of our great country, who believes in the Rule of Law, I wish to inform you of my decision to make myself available in your office on Tuesday 16th October, 2018 at 1pm to clarify issues or answer questions within my knowledge.“Kindly confirm the suitability of the above date or indicate by return, the commission’s convenient time.”