Ahead of Saturday’s direct primaries of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, members of the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria, popularly called PSP operators, on Thursday embarked on what they called a ‘free-waste-collection’ rally on major roads in the state in support of a governorship aspirant, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.The rally came about a week after the PSP operators at a press conference declared their support for Sanwo-Olu, who had declared his intention to take over from the incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.The PSP operators adorned their waste collection trucks with banners and campaign posters of Sanwo-Olu, while some of them also were decked in vests and fez caps bearing the aspirant’s photograph.During the rally, which reportedly took place simultaneously in different parts of the state, the association members packed waste dumped on major roads.Speaking in Alimosho, the Chairman of the association, Alhaji Ola Egbeyemi, said the PSP operators were convinced that Sanwo-Olu, if elected to replace Ambode, would restore Lagos to its former clean state and also restore the jobs of the 25,000 workers engaged by the association members.Egbeyemi said, “We are very sure that if all the votes of the masses are given to Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos is going to reclaim its past glory; that is the purpose of this support rally.“We have declared a day of free refuse packing from the highways so that everybody will know that we can do it.”Also speaking, the association’s Vice Chairman, Mr David Oriyomi, said the association went political because the earlier waste management arrangement put in place “by our grand patrol, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was thwarted through political means. It is therefore imperative that we put it right through political means.”The association’s spokesman, Mr Olugbenga Adebola, added that the PSP operators were saddened to see their achievement of turning Lagos State into one of the cleanest cities in the world being reversed in the last three years.He said, “What we are doing today is a free service to drum up support for Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.“As it has been established, through the effort of the PSP operators and the support given by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, we were able to move Lagos from one of the dirtiest cities in the world to one of the cleanest with a lot of awards and accolades.“It saddens our heart to see our labour of making Lagos one of the cleanest cities in the world being reversed in the past three years.”