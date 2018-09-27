Popular prophet and founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has predicted that a well-coordinated coalition of opposition parties would dethrone the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state, but warned that the ruling party may still win on technical grounds such as relying on loopholes in the nation’s electoral laws.





Primate Ayodele had made the predictions in his annual book of prophecies, entitled: “Warning to the Nations” 2018/2019 edition. The book was launched some months ago in Lagos.





The prophet had said: “In Osun State, some natural resources will boost the economy if the state will be discovered and harnessed. The state needs prayers against debts. I foresee that the people will kick against the present government of the state. The coning election will be tough. I forsee that the APC, PDP and ADP will be the prominent political parties. The APC and PDP should be focused because either of the party will be enthroned. There will be series of political gang ups in the state. The APC needs to win in technical ground so as to retain the the governorship seat otherwise ADP or PDP will take over.”





The cleric had also predicted the political travails of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, advising him to seek the face of God: ” Lagos State needs prayers for divine intervention. The governor will face some political challenges. The governor will face political conspiracy. Let us pray against explosion and flood in Lagos,” he said.





The APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had been wooing the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Senator lyiola Omisore as he is believed to hold the key to either side winning in some polling units among the ones the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) penned down for a re-run on Thursday.





Omisore has now announced an alliance with the APC.





Following controversial reactions trailing INEC’s declaration of the September 22 election as inconclusive, the PDP national body on Sunday, called on INEC to announce the party’s candidate, Ademola Adeleke as governor-elect on the grounds that he had the highest vote count in the Saturday’s governorship poll in the state. It accused INEC of colluding with APC to rob its candidate of victory at the poll. APC has however denied colluding with INEC, stating that the electoral umpire’s decision was taken in the best interest of democracy and fairness.





Speaking about the general elections in 2019, Primate Ayodele urged Nigerians to brace up for more challenges as the Government of the day would not tolerate criticism. He hinted that some forces behind the Federal Government would take concrete measures to ensure they hold on to power beyond 2019 even though Nigerians will decide otherwise.





“Nigerians need to seriously seek the face of God ahead of the 2019 general elections. There are forces in the present government who would do anything to ensure the current Federal Government does not lose power,” he said.