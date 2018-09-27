The People’s Democratic Party in Kaduna State has said that it would soon make public the names of the 2,677 delegates to participate in its party primaries.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that no fewer than 220 aspirants in Kaduna state are seeking the PDP’s ticket to run for the governorship and 53 various offices in the 2019 general polls.A statement on Thursday by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Abraham Catoh, said that the list of delegates would be released ahead of the primaries scheduled for September 30.Catoh said that the decision was part of a resolution adopted at a meeting of the party’s State Executive and all aspirants on September 26.The statement said it was part of efforts to ensure transparency, fairness and a level-playing ground for all the aspirants.“The meeting of State Executive Committee of the People’s Democratic Party and members of the Party aspiring for State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship positions held on the 26th September, 2018, for a transparent, free and fair party primaries, the following resolutions were reached:“Authentic delegates list will be given to all aspirants, at their level of contest before the election day; which will be verified by the aspirants on the day of the primaries before the commencement of the primaries.“The aspirants will sign the back of the ballot papers, each, before the commencement of the exercise“The party shall provide a venue and logistics for the primaries as agreed by the party and the aspirants, proper security arrangements will be provided by the party at the election venue.