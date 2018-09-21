Presidential aspirants in the 2019 elections will on Wednesday debate their plans and programmes for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.





The debate being organised by OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative (OAI) will offer them the chance to talk about their capacity and readiness to handle the petroleum sector effectively.





Oke Epia, executive director of OAI, said the inaugural development dialogue series (DDS) will feature presidential aspirants across various political parties.





Among the aspirants expected to attend the debate holding in Lagos, are Ibrahim Dankwambo, gvernor of Gombe state; Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano state; Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies and Baba Datti-Ahmed — all of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Others are Omoyele Sowore of the Africa Action Congress (AAC), Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Peoples Party (YPP), Tope Fasua of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ARNP) and Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).





Also expected at the debate are Remi Sonaiya and Adeshina Fagbenro-Byron of KOWA party, Yunusa Tanko of the National Conscience Party (NCP) and Jaye Gaskia of the Sustainable National Party (SNP).





Epia said among the issues that would be in the highlights is the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) which President Muhammadu Buhari recently withheld his assent to.





“The situation with the PIGB indicates the need for deep reflection, introspection and fresh perspectives on the fate of both the reforms contemplated by the PIGB and indeed the entire oil and gas industry of the country,” he said in a statement.





“Given the impending general elections and the inevitable opportunities it provides to rethink, reconsider and offer options for national development, those aspiring for the office of president should convince Nigerians that they have sufficient understanding of the oil and gas sector and have clearly thought out ideas of how to make the enormous wealth of the country work for the overall benefit of citizens.”