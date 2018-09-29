Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that President Muhammadu Buhari remains the best option for the South – East and her people in the 2019 election looking at all those jostling for the same position in other Political Parties and also Judging from the achievements of the President in the area.Governor Okorocha spoke Friday night after the announcement of the result of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Primary, at the Nick Banquet Hall Owerri, stating that President Buhari will win in the entire South – East in 2019.He said “In the 2011 election, the PDP people were able to rig and write fictitious figures to misrepresent the facts on ground. But in the 2015 election, the PDP also manipulated the results of the South – East states to portend dislike and resentment for Muhammadu Buhari. But we fought them to standstill to ensure that they did not perpetuate their heinous act of writing unrealistic results. Hence, the South – East votes ensured an even spread for the emergence of Mr. President”.He stated “What we are doing today is the APC Presidential Primary for President Muhammadu Buhari. It is also very clear that the President is Contesting the 2019 Presidential election on the platform of APC as the sole candidate of the party. But like the Constitution approves, whether it’s one person or more than one candidate, the electorate must exercise their franchise”.He continued “So, we have come to show our love towards him by queuing to vote for him massively. We’re doing this to know the number of the Party members from each ward that are approving his candidature for 2019 presidential election. So, I’m here with my people to assure President Muhammadu Buhari that Imolites are with him come 2019.”The governor further averred, “I am very happy for the large turnout as people had trooped out in their large numbers to ensure victory for our Party, APC and our presidential flag-bearer, President Muhammadu Buhari and also to assure him that APC is the Party on ground in Imo State.”Announcing the result of the Presidential Primary, the State returning officer, Chief Charlse Amadi said President Buhari garnered six hundred and ninety seven thousand, five hundred and thirty-two votes out of the nine hundred and forty-four, eight hundred and forty-three registered members.Eventually, the Coalition Chieftains in the State and handful of their followers never showed up in any ward in the State for the Primary thereby giving credence to the information that they have gone to other parties but only in APC to cause trouble.