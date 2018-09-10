President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday receive the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event will hold at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, at 11.30am.NAN reliably learnt that a socio-political group, the Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network, who bought the forms would be presenting them to the President.The National Coordinator of the group, Sanusi Musa, had earlier told newsmen in Abuja that the group could not handover the documents to the president immediately after purchase as the president was in China on official engagements.He said: “The president is just back, so we have not yet presented the form to the president. We are in the process of sending it. We will send it to him.’’Musa dismissed the insinuation that the group was being financed by Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, saying that the N45 million expended on the purchase of the Expression of Interest and Presidential Nomination Form was generated through contributions made by the supporters and admirers of President Buhari.